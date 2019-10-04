Passenger numbers continue to rise at Hollywood Burbank Airport

There are no signs of passenger activity slowing down at Hollywood Burbank Airport as the numbers continued to climb in July, jumping by about 19%.

There were 541,942 passengers in July, which was 86,362 more than the same month last year, said Nerissa Sugars, the airport’s manager of air service development, during a meeting of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority on Sept. 23.

Southwest Airlines, the largest carrier at Hollywood Burbank, had 355,089 passengers in July, a hike of 34,069 passengers over last year.

American Airlines also had significant growth as it reported having 33,119 passengers, an increase of 17,975 compared to the same month last year.

Advertisement

Sugars said the rise was due to the airline’s new flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Delta Airlines had 24,935 passengers, up 10,870 from the year before due to its flights to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to Hollywood Burbank officials.

JetBlue Airways reported 18,790 passengers in July, which was up 10,434 from the same month in 2018.

Alaska Airlines had a relatively flat month with 64,646 passengers, just 732 more than the year before.

Advertisement

United Airlines continues to underperform as it reported 30,697 passengers, which was 2,384 fewer than in 2018.

Spirit Airlines, the newest carrier at Hollywood Burbank, had 14,666 passengers in July.

Parking revenue continued to climb at Hollywood Burbank as well. In July, the airport generated about $1.87 million, which is up by about $14,000 over last year.

The airport received an additional $401,142 from ride-sharing companies for the month, an increase of $148,698 compared to the year before.