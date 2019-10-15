Purina to host free equine event at Burbank center

Equestrians will have a chance this week to ask experts questions about legal matters and horse nutrition.

Purina Mills will host its “Equine Educational Event” at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Burbank on Thursday to give local horse owners and business owners a chance to get tips from legal and nutritional experts.

The free event will start at 5:30 p.m., and food and drinks will be provided.

Yvonne Ocrant is an attorney from the Chicago-based law firm Hinshaw & Culbertson, LLP. She specializes in equine law and will be one of the speakers.

Culbertson said on Tuesday the event will be a good opportunity for local horse-related business owners to ask her questions about how to make sure their business, riders and horses are protected.

“They go into the equine business thinking that everybody assumes the inherent risk when doing equine activities,” Ocrant said. “What I introduce the audience to is understanding what the assumption of risk doctrine really says.”

She added that there are still legal exposures for business owners no matter how hard they try to prevent them.

Ocrant said she hopes her advice will help business owners create safer environments for themselves and their customers, as well as draft better legal disclaimers in the event someone takes legal action against their business.

“In some cases, I think people are more crazier than horses,” Ocrant said. “As much as you can predict horses, I think people are more unpredictable.”

Rebecca Nunes, a sales specialist with Purina, will be handling the health portion of the event, reminding horse owners how to keep their animals healthy.

“We want to show how good, solid, complete nutrition, along with good management of your horse, can really help its longevity, its mind and its ability to enjoy each other’s company,” Nunes said.

“It’s not complicated if you do it right, but it can be if you don’t get the right answers to your questions. We’re here to provide them with the resources they need,” she added.

The Los Angeles Equestrian Center is located at 480 Riverside Drive, Burbank.