Robert Bellarmine School hopes running, fundraising will go hand in hand

Whether it’s for love of running or philanthropy, St. Robert Bellarmine School is hoping to draw a large crowd to one of its biggest fundraisers of the year on Friday morning.

The Burbank kindergarten-through-eighth-grade elementary and middle school, located at 154 N. Fifth St., will host a “Fun Run” on campus at 11 a.m.

While the course has yet to be officially established, the walk-a-thon-style event will be held on the streets immediately surrounding the school and will finish between 11:45 a.m. and noon.

The Get Movin’ Fundraiser Co. of Michigan is organizing and coordinating the event.

Advertisement

There will be no charge to participate, but school principal Annette Riggio is asking those who take part to make a donation.

“The money from this healthy fundraiser will give our students new opportunities to learn and have some fun this school year,” Riggio said in a statement.

Money raised from the event will support the school’s science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math, or STREAM, curriculum, while also being used to purchase school supplies.

Riggio said she wanted to emphasize the event’s objective was not “a race or a speed competition,” but rather a chance for the community to rally around the Burbank institution, which opened in 1936.

Advertisement

Riggio also said part of the reason why the school chose a running fundraiser was to support a healthy lifestyle.

Currently, the school has 119 students in its nine grades and employs 20 faculty and staff members.

“None of this would be possible if not for the [parent-teacher organization] and of our students and their families,” Riggio said.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.