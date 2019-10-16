Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Fight breaks out during ‘Joker’ screening at AMC Burbank

A fight broke out at the AMC Burbank 16 theater Tuesday night during a showing of “Joker,” according to authorities.
By City News Service
Oct. 16, 2019
10:53 AM
One person was injured Tuesday night in a fight inside a theater in Burbank showing the film “Joker,” authorities said.

Officers responded to the AMC Burbank 16 theater at 125 E. Palm Ave. about 9 p.m. where they found a man with a cut to his head, but others involved in the fight had left the theater, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Media reports said the victim was cut with a piece of broken glass. Detectives were reviewing the theater’s security video to try to determine what happened and identify any possible witnesses.

No arrests were reported. The name of the injured man was not disclosed.

