Buena Vista Street to be impacted by upcoming construction work

Jun 07, 2019 | 5:10 PM
Caltrans is planning to partially close Buena Vista Street at the 5 Freeway on Sunday to prepare of construction in the area. Full closure of the street is planned starting on June 14. (Courtesy of Caltrans)

Burbank motorists can expect traffic delays on Buena Vista Street this month as Caltrans continues its 5 Freeway project.

Starting as soon as 9 p.m. on Sunday, the state transportation agency will be reducing Buena Vista at the 5 Freeway to one lane in each direction until June 14 for construction, according to a statement from Caltrans.

Then, from 9 p.m. on June 14 to 6 a.m. on June 17, all lanes of Buena Vista will be closed so construction crews can install new asphalt on the street.

Transportation officials are asking that drivers avoid the area and use other routes to get to their destinations.

