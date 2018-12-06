Drunk diner challenged officers to a fight, police say

An allegedly drunk Los Angeles man tried to challenge Burbank police officers to a fight last month when they were escorting him out of the Buffalo Wild Wings at 127 E. Palm Ave., police said.
Burbank police arrested 32-year-old Christopher Brooks on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest Nov. 26 after responding to reports of a verbal altercation at the restaurant.
Sgt. Derek Green, a department spokesman, said an employee told responding officers that Brooks had refused to pay his bill and got into an argument at the restaurant. Brooks also reportedly approached another diner, poured beer from a pitcher that was on their table and drank it.
As Brooks was being escorted outside, Green said he “became belligerent and started yelling.”
“At one point, he took an aggressive fighting stance towards the officers,” he said.
Brooks was “flailing his arms” to prevent getting arrested, according to Green, but officers eventually tackled him to the ground. He was released the following day.