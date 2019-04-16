Wanted burglary suspect found hours later sleeping in a Starbucks, police say

A Burbank man had an uninvited guest last week after a man entered his apartment while he was still home in an apparent attempt to commit a burglary, according to police.
The man was reportedly seen earlier in the day on April 9 trying to turn apartment door handles in the same complex, located in the 100 block of South Cordova Street. He eventually came across an unlocked door and entered the unit, where he was soon confronted by its resident.
Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, said the alleged intruder claimed he was lost and soon left the apartment. By the time officers arrived, the man was nowhere to be found.
However, according to Green, officers found a pair of shoes in the building’s laundry room that the man was seen wearing.
About four hours later, police received a call from someone at a Starbucks at 347 N. Pass Ave., who reported that a man was sleeping inside the coffee shop. Green said officers noticed the sleeping man matched the description of the suspect from the incident in the apartment complex.
The resident who confronted the intruder was able to identify the man from the Starbucks as the same man from earlier, according to Green. The man was also reportedly wearing a different pair of shoes, which were reportedly taken from the complex.
He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and identified as 28-year-old DeAndre Carter from Los Angeles. Green added that Carter also had an outstanding warrant for vehicle tampering.
He is currently being held on $215,000 bail.