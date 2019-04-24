Two arrested after bar patrons almost get hit by car, threatened at knife point

Two men were arrested in Burbank earlier this month after allegedly almost hitting a person with a car while doing “doughnuts” in a parking lot and then chasing after someone while reportedly armed with a knife.
The Burbank Police Department received word of a fight in progress outside of the Crawford’s Pass bar at 259 N. Pass Ave. just before midnight on April 14.
Witnesses told the responding officers that two men in a car had been driving recklessly through the parking lot, doing doughnuts and almost hitting someone in the process.
Sgt. Derek Green, a department spokesman, said when the men were confronted by several bystanders, they became aggressive and one of them threatened the crowd.
One of the people reported being punched in the face by one of the men, while another said he was chased around the parking lot by a man armed with a knife.
Green added that a person outside the bar reported he was threatened with being shot and killed if he didn’t hand over his money and personal belongings to the men.
Officers at the scene recovered a discarded butterfly knife from under a car in the parking lot that witnesses said was wielded by one of the men.
The two men were detained by police and eventually identified as Daniel Hernandez Villanueva, 25, and Edgar Rios Ramirez, 24. Both men are Oxnard residents.
Villanueva was identified as the alleged knife-wielder and was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of an illegal knife.
Rios was arrested on suspicion of robbery and battery of a person.
Both have since made bail, which was set at $50,000 each.