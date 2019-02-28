Man allegedly steals dog from home by removing door off its hinges

A Glendale man is being accused of stealing a dog from a Burbank home earlier this month, police say, and he reportedly left behind a note admitting to the theft.
Zarik Khosravi, 35, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary after he allegedly stole a dog that belonged to the roommate of a family member. The dog’s owner told authorities this wasn’t the first time he had taken the 1-year-old husky/German shepherd mix from its home.
Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, said in a previous incident Khosravi reportedly took the dog after climbing through a pet door at the house in the 1800 block of North Frederic Street. He then dropped the animal off at a shelter in Los Angeles. Because the dog was chipped, the owner was able to retrieve her pet.
The dog has never been harmed by Khosravi, according to Green, and it’s unknown why he would take the pet.
“It’s almost like he has some kind of obsession with the dog,” Green said.
The most recent theft took place sometime on Feb. 1 after Khosravi allegedly removed a backdoor off its hinges to enter the home. He then reportedly left the note behind saying he had the dog.
He eventually returned with the pet on Feb. 4, but no arrest was made at that time, Green said. Instead, the incident was documented and forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, which eventually issued an arrest warrant.
Khosravi, who was on parole for a previous burglary conviction, was taken into custody by Glendale police on Feb. 22. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 14.