Fire Service Day draws crowds to Burbank Fire HQ

By
May 14, 2019 | 5:05 PM

Burbank residents got the chance to meet with first responders up close and personal on Saturday during Fire Service Day.

Those visiting the Orange Grove Avenue headquarters of the Burbank fire and police departments during the special event were given the opportunity to try on firefighting gear, learn about administering sidewalk CPR and witness a live demonstration of a car extraction.

The event coincided with National Police Week, and officers from the police department were also on hand to meet with residents.

