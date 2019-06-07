Officers carry the ‘Flame of Hope’ through Burbank and Glendale

The Special Olympics torch run made its way through Burbank and Glendale on Wednesday as officers from both cities’ police departments were on hand to escort the “Flame of Hope” ahead of this weekend’s summer games.
The Burbank Police Department’s leg of the run began near the border with Toluca Lake as officers received the torch from the Los Angeles Police Department and made the 5-mile trek toward the border with Glendale. The officers were joined by athletes participating in the Special Olympics, and the runners took turns in carrying the torch.
Burbank Officer Scott Choe said everyone was in good spirits during the run and that the group made sure to go at a pace where no one was left behind.
As members of the group ran through the city, they were cheered on by people on the sides of the street, with some in the crowd waving signs of support.
The officers made their way down Glenoaks Boulevard toward Alameda Avenue, where they handed over the torch to a waiting team from the Glendale Police Department.
Michael Leon, a 21-year-old from La Crescenta and a Special Olympics athlete, said he always felt good about participating in the torch runs because they gave him a chance to represent his community.
“I’ve been doing it for a couple of years, and it just feel good running for your city,” he said.
The Southern California Special Olympics will be held on June 8 and 9 at Cal State Long Beach. The summer games are free and open to public.
Visit www.sosc.org for more information.