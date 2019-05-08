Weapons and stolen mail recovered from illegally parked RV in Burbank

A sword, a BB gun, several knives and a baton were just some of the items reportedly confiscated by police in Burbank from a man they say was responsible for a series of mail thefts.
Ivan Masabanda, a 50-year-old from North Hollywood, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of identity theft, illegal possession of weapons and for violating his parole.
Police were initially called out to an RV said to belong to Masabanda that was partially parked in a red zone near Chandler Boulevard and Keystone Street. Officers also found the registration for the vehicle had expired six months ago.
Sgt. Derek Green, a Burbank Police Department spokesman, said officers found that Masabanda had a warrant out for his arrest on suspicion of a parole violation.
During a search of his RV, police allegedly found the weapons and pieces of mail along with drug paraphernalia. After they were contacted by the police, several of the people whose pieces of mail were found confirmed it was stolen, authorities say.
Masabanda has since been charged by the City Attorney’s office with three counts of possessing a dangerous deadly weapon in a vehicle, four counts of identity theft and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held without bail.