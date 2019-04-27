Burbank Singing Star competition helps boost confidence

The Burbank Singing Star competition started in 2016 as a way for a local business called the Music Junction to give back to the community.
However, Charissa Wheeler, owner of the Music Junction, said her event has become more than another venue for young vocalists to showcase their musical skills.
Wheeler and the Kiwanis Club of Burbank are hosting its fourth annual Burbank Singing Star event starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Church of Scientology of the Valley, 11455 Burbank Blvd., Burbank, where 50 children ranging in ages from 5 to 14 will be competing for a chance to win singing lessons, studio recording time and even an appearance on Radio Disney.
While the competition is a great way to fulfill a young singer’s dream of being on stage and performing in front of a large audience, Wheeler said Burbank Singing Star is more about encouraging children to be confident and secure about themselves.
“I like watching these kids develop and have breakthroughs,” Wheeler said. “When I see their posture and the way they perform getting better each time they’re on stage, it’s exciting.”
Children who enter the competition go through several months of training at the Music Junction to hone their skills.
It is during that process of seeing the singers progress that Wheeler looks forward to the most.
“The competition aspect of the show is really exciting and fun, but I don’t really care who wins,” Wheeler said. “What I’m interested in is that I get to work with these kids and make them more comfortable in their shell. It’s super-important, and singing allows them to do that.”
She added that singing is a way for children to express themselves the best way they know how, and performing in front of a large audience and getting a huge applause at the end is one of the biggest confidence boosters any person can receive.
“It really reverses insecurities,” Wheeler said. “Performing in front of an audience and having a positive experience is therapeutic.”
To purchase tickets for Burbank Singing Star, visit themusicjunction.com/bss.
Proceeds from the event go to benefit the Kiwanis Club of Burbank and music programs in the Burbank Unified School District.