Zonta Club works to raise awareness on gender violence

The Zonta Club of Burbank Area is continuing to educate the public about gender violence and human trafficking with its Sixteen Days of Activism Against Gender Violence, which started on Nov. 25 and is an international campaign with the goal to end violence against women of all ages around the world.
That day was also the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and the Zonta campaign will wrap up on Dec. 10, which is International Human Rights Day.
Last year, Burbank City Hall was illuminated with orange lights during the 16-days campaign in an act of solidarity. The city will do the same this year and other community structures will be highlighted, said Gloria Salas, president of the Zonta Club of Burbank Area.
Hollywood Burbank Airport is illuminating its tower in orange lights, and the nonprofit Family Service Agency will do the same with its building.
“It gives a glow in my soul, that’s all I can say,” Salas said on seeing more organizations in the city join Zonta in the campaign.
“They’re aware of what is happening in the world and they support us and other organizations and causes, but to actually put it out there and have a physical show of unity, what else could you ask for?” she added.
In addition to shedding light on gender violence, Zonta will be hosting a free forum on human trafficking, which Salas said is one of the fastest growing criminal enterprises in the world.
The forum is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 8 at the Buena Vista Branch Library, 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank, and will include representatives from the Human Trafficking Task Force of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Van Nuys-based nonprofit Journey Out.
Salas said it is important for people to understand that human trafficking can affect men, women and children, and that it is closer to home than people think.
“People need to be aware, and we need to take care of each other and our neighbors and see what’s going on,” she said.