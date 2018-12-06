BURBANK LEADER

Police say traffic stop for tinted windows led to arrest for guns, drugs

Dec 05, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Burbank police say they arrested Jaime Garcia on Nov. 25 after he was allegedly found with a loaded revolver and multiple small bags of drugs in his car. (Burbank Leader)

Burbank police found a loaded revolver as well as cocaine and methamphetamine for sale after stopping a car with illegally tinted windows, a department spokesman said Wednesday.

Officers stopped Jaime Garcia, 39, of Pacoima around 9:35 p.m. Nov. 25 in the 1900 block of Richard Street.

Police Sgt. Derek Green said a search uncovered a loaded revolver tucked into Garcia’s waistband and multiple small bags of methamphetamine and cocaine in the car.

“Drugs that are packaged separately like this are usually consistent with sales activity,” Green said.

Garcia was taken into custody and has since made bail.

