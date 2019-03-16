In retention effort, Burbank approves salary increases for some employees

Burbank officials recently approved pay raises for several city employees to get their positions closer to market rates in an effort to retain them.
The Burbank City Council unanimously voted during its meeting on March 5 to green-light $177,133 in salary increases for more than 95 positions — ranging from appointed and elected officials, department managers and unrepresented middle managers.
The pay hikes are scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2020, as a way to move the salary ranges halfway toward the 2019 average market salary for similar positions in other comparable cities, said Betsy McClinton, the city’s management services director.
She said a recent salary survey conducted by the city found the city’s 11 department heads, city attorney as well as city clerk and city treasurer, who are elected officials, are being paid an average of 9.33% below the market average this year.
Additionally, the survey found that the salaries of 84 unrepresented midlevel managers are an average of 6.88% below the market average.
With the decision to move 98 positions halfway toward 2019 average market salaries, McClinton said department heads, city attorney, city clerk and city treasurer could see an average increase of 4.9%.
Meanwhile, the city’s unrepresented middle managers could see their salaries increase by an average of 3.44%.
The salary of City Manager Ron Davis, a position appointed by the Burbank City Council, is already at the market rate and will not see a pay hike, McClinton said. The city attorney’s position, currently held by Amy Albano, is also appointed by the council.
McClinton added that the pay increases will help achieve one of the goals Burbank officials have set regarding the city’s employees, which is to incentivize them to stay, as well as recruit quality talent from outside the city.
In addition to moving the salaries closer to market averages, McClinton said the amendment to the compensation plan for the impacted employees will also require them to pay half of their pension costs, which will help the city address its high pension liability.