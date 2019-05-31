Hollywood Burbank Airport holds workshop for replacement terminal in Glendale

It wasn’t the turnout Hollywood Burbank Airport officials and consultants from the company MIG Inc. had expected in Glendale, but a few participants at the meeting were better than none.
About 10 people attended a public workshop, which airport officials are calling charrettes, at Glendale Community College Wednesday evening, to give their input about what amenities a 14-gate replacement terminal should have and what the new facility should look like.
At a previous charrette on May 1, about 100 people attended and helped distill information gathered at the first workshop in March.
The workshop in Glendale followed the same format as the charrette held in Burbank earlier this month.
Airport officials also held a workshop in Pasadena on Thursday, and they will hold a charrette for Los Angeles residents on Wednesday.
Although the number of attendees — which included residents, business representatives and aviation consultants — in Glendale was far fewer than the previous two in Burbank, officials said it was still important to hear what stakeholders have to say.
“This is our airport, for those who live in Glendale, Burbank, Pasadena and beyond,” Glendale Councilwoman Paula Devine said during the meeting. “We want to know what people want and some of the best ideas come from our residents.”
Devine, who is also a commissioner on the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, added that it isn’t every day the community can provide input about a new airport terminal.
“To be able to start from scratch and design it in a way that pleases everyone is very exciting,” she said.
While only a handful of people participated on Wednesday, the consultants were busy taking down notes.
One participant was Ryan Kolbe, general manager of Lincoln Beer Co. in Burbank.
He was unable to attend the second charrette in Burbank so he decided to make the short trek to Glendale to provide his input about the project.
As a local business owner, Kolbe said it’s important to have other local businesses showcased at the new terminal as a way to give travelers a good sense of what Burbank and the greater Los Angeles area has to offer.
He added that he would like the new terminal not to feel like an airport and to have more of a home-like atmosphere.
“One of the things I suggested was having a quiet space for people to get away from things,” Kolbe said. “It would also be nice if there was a rooftop deck or a patio that was open air that had local food and beer options.”