Firefighter falls off ladder while responding to house fire

A Burbank firefighter suffered minor injuries early Saturday night after falling off a ladder while responding to a house fire that caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.
The Burbank Fire Department received word of a structure fire in the 4300 block of Chandler Boulevard at about 5:25 p.m. When a fire crew arrived, they reported seeing heavy smoke billowing from the attic of the home.
Battalion Chief John Owings, a department spokesman, said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames by 5:51 p.m.
Although the home’s residents were unharmed, Owings said the injured firefighter had to be transported to a local hospital. He was released later that night.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.