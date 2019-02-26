BURBANK LEADER

Advertisement

Firefighter falls off ladder while responding to house fire

By
Feb 26, 2019 | 1:25 PM
Firefighter falls off ladder while responding to house fire
Burbank firefighters responded to an attic fire in a home in the 4300 block of Chandler Boulevard on Saturday. A firefighter suffered minor injuries after falling from a ladder during the incident. (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

A Burbank firefighter suffered minor injuries early Saturday night after falling off a ladder while responding to a house fire that caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

The Burbank Fire Department received word of a structure fire in the 4300 block of Chandler Boulevard at about 5:25 p.m. When a fire crew arrived, they reported seeing heavy smoke billowing from the attic of the home.

Advertisement

Battalion Chief John Owings, a department spokesman, said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames by 5:51 p.m.

Although the home’s residents were unharmed, Owings said the injured firefighter had to be transported to a local hospital. He was released later that night.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Advertisement
Advertisement