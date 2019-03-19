Hollywood Burbank Airport reports continued increase in passenger numbers

Passenger activity at Hollywood Burbank Airport has yet to slow even after a busy holiday season.
The airfield started off this year with a strong performance in January, when 402,529 passengers traveled through the airport, which was 32,299 more than the same month in 2018, said Nerissa Sugars, the airport’s manager of air service development. She spoke during a meeting of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority on Monday.
Southwest Airlines, the largest carrier operating at Hollywood Burbank Airport, reported 301,270 passengers in January — 22,664 more than the same month the previous year.
JetBlue Airways’ flights to Boston and New York have continued to boost its passenger numbers since they were first offered in September. The airline had 19,224 passengers in January, an increase of 12,242 compared to last year.
Delta Airlines also had a positive month, reporting 11,700 passengers, 1,914 more than in 2018.
American Airlines had a relatively flat outing in January with 10,942 passengers, an uptick of just 732 compared to the year before.
Alaska Airlines reported 40,165 passengers for the month, which was 878 fewer than the previous year.
United Airlines saw a dip in its figures, reporting 19,228 passengers in January, which was 4,375 fewer than in 2018. Sugars said the decline was due to the carrier adjusting its flight schedule on a nearly weekly basis.
Other airports in the region also fared well at the beginning of the year. Los Angeles International Airport had 6,766,010 passengers in January, which was a slight rise of 78,903 compared to last year.
John Wayne Airport had a flat outing in January, reporting 819,392 passengers, just 2,134 more than the year before.
Passenger numbers for Ontario International Airport and Long Beach Airport were not available.
Parking revenue at Hollywood Burbank continues to trend upward, as roughly $1.57 million was generated from all of its lots and valet service, an increase of about $62,000 compared to the same month in 2018.
The airport generated $264,306 from ride-sharing companies in January, which was $57,279 more than last year.