Boxer sentenced to 10 years in prison for death of pregnant woman in DUI collision

Marcos Forestal, a 29-year-old professional boxer from Burbank, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for a DUI crash last year that killed a pregnant mother of three in Hemet.
He entered a guilty plea back in March to gross vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence, according to the Riverside County district attorney’s office. He received the maximum sentence for the offense.
On the night of Sept. 9, 2018, 29-year-old Krystil Kincaid was driving a minivan on Warren Road in Hemet when a BMW traveling in the opposite direction swerved into her lane and struck her vehicle in a head-on collision. Hemet police said, at the time, that Forestal was behind the wheel of the BMW and was driving at a high rate of speed.
Kincaid was on the phone with her husband prior to the incident, and he could hear her scream right before the moment of impact, according to KTLA.
She was eight months pregnant at the time of the collision and both she and her unborn child died as a result of the collision, authorities said.
Kincaid is survived by her husband, two sons and a daughter.
In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Forestal was livestreaming the wreckage on social media.
In the video, he can be seen walking near his car as the sirens from emergency vehicles responding to the scene can be heard in the distance.
As Forestal was filming the wreckage, an officer can be seen in the video approaching him and asking if he was OK.
“Yes … not really good,” he responded.