Local students named semifinalists in Music Center competition

Six students from Burbank and Glendale were recently named semifinalists in the 31st annual Spotlight competition sponsored by the Music Center in Los Angeles.
They are among 110 students from throughout Southern California to be named semifinalists.
From Burbank, semifinalists are Brooklyn Schmidt in the jazz instrumental category, Tristan Paradee for classical instrumental and Cheyenne Arroyo, Glory Curda, and Sage McNeely, all for non-classical voice.
From Glendale, Anoush Pogossian was named a semifinalist in the classical instrumental category.
Semifinalists each receive $300.
Semifinalists will now attend a master class in their genre with professional artists.
Each semifinalist will then audition before a panel of judges, who will select the top two finalist performers in each category for a total of 14 finalists, according to Music Center officials, adding that judges will also name an honorable mention in each category.
Finalists in every category will each receive $5,000 scholarships, with each honorable mention receiving $1,000.