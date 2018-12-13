JetBlue flights to East Coast help boost Hollywood Burbank Airport’s passenger numbers

October proved to be Hollywood Burbank Airport’s best month for passenger activity so far this year, as officials reported a 6.7% increase over the same month last year.
During a meeting on Monday, John Hatanaka, senior deputy director of the airport, reported that 464,607 passengers traveled through the local facility in October.
The airfield’s numbers that month just bested the figures it posted in August, when Hollywood Burbank reported 463,653 passengers.
The past two months have seen JetBlue Airways’ passenger counts jump dramatically because the carrier began flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport in September, Hatanaka said.
JetBlue reported 19,563 passengers in October, an increase of 11,292 over the same month last year. It was the airline’s best performing month so far this year.
Southwest Airlines, the largest air carrier operating at Hollywood Burbank, saw 335,682 passengers for the month, a hike of 10,158 over the previous year.
Alaska Airlines reported 50,561 passengers in October, an upswing of 7,052 more than in 2017.
Hollywood Burbank wasn’t the only airport in the region that experienced growth in October. Los Angeles International Airport reported 7,257,240 passengers for the month — 70,647 compared to last year.
In Orange County, John Wayne Airport saw its numbers decline. The airport had 907,191 passengers, down 23,720 compared to the same month last year.