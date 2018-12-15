Package poacher remains elusive after being caught on camera stealing from Burbank homes

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a thief who was caught on video last week stealing packages that had just been delivered to Burbank homes.
The Burbank Police Department on Friday released two videos of the brazen thefts with the first occurring around 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Maple Street on Dec. 7.
In the video, a man wearing dark-colored clothing, sunglasses and a cross necklace can be seen walking up to a home, grabbing a package that had been left on the front stoop and walking away. The package had just been dropped off by a mail carrier, according to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the police department.
The carrier’s truck can be seen in the video. However, Green said the postal worker was out on foot delivering mail at the time of the theft. He said it’s possible the thief was following the truck.
“It just takes a matter of seconds once a package is dropped off for a suspect to move in and take it,” Green said.
The second recorded theft occurred one block over on North Pass Avenue and the same man can be seen rifling through a mailbox before walking away with several items. He then gets into the passenger side of a waiting vehicle facing the opposing side of traffic.
Green said the department hasn’t been able to identify any additional victims in the area, but the thefts remain under investigation.
Anyone with information about the thefts is encouraged to contact Burbank detectives at (818) 238-3210.
The holidays typically see a spike in thefts because of an increase in packages being delivered to homes, according to Green. He said people expecting packages should have alerts set up for when they are delivered and make sure someone is at home to receive the parcel.