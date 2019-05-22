Burbank to establish railway quiet zone at Buena Vista and Vanowen

The neighborhood near the train tracks at Buena Vista and Vanowen streets may soon be quieter.
The Burbank City Council voted 4-0 during a meeting on May 14 to start the notification process of establishing a quiet zone at that railway crossing.
Councilman Bob Frutos recused himself because he lives within 500 feet of the project.
David Kriske, assistant community development director of transportation, said railroad stakeholders will be notified that a quiet zone is being established in the area.
Additionally, the process will allow the California Public Utilities Commission, Federal Railroad Administration and local operators to ensure that the appropriate safety modifications have been made to implement the change.
Kriske said the city has been in the process of making this area a quiet zone, where trains going through the crossing do not have to sound their horns, since 2007.
In order to establish the zone, several safety improvements — in this case, safety gates for vehicles and pedestrians, medians, fencing and additional lights — had to be installed to make the crossing eligible for the designation.
In addition to making the railway intersection safe, Burbank is also required to pay Metrolink $6,230 annually to inspect and maintain additional safety improvements to keep the crossing quiet-zone eligible.
The railway that goes through Buena Vista and Vanowen is used by Metrolink for its Ventura County line.
City officials have also agreed to be responsible for the routine street maintenance for Buena Vista and Vanowen.