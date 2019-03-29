Hollywood Burbank Airport gathers input regarding replacement terminal

Local residents and stakeholders told consultants this week what they would like to see at the new replacement, 14-gate terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport — a more modern facility with more amenities but the same level of convenience.
Airport officials as well as consultants from MIG Inc. kicked off the first of several public workshops, called charrettes, Wednesday night inside one of the hangars on the north side of the airfield.
At the charrette, about 80 people were split into nine groups and quickly started giving the consultants their input about the new terminal.
Suggestions included having open-air elements and more technological features, including an abundance of charging ports for electronic devices.
For Sun Valley resident Kirk MacIntosh, who flies out of Burbank several times a year, the terminal should make it easier and quicker for travelers to get onto a plane and into the air as well as enhance the ease of leaving the airport.
“Yes, we’d like amenities and some stuff to look at, but the big thing is convenience,” MacIntosh said.
On the other hand, there were others like Sylvia Avendano, who fly frequently and are looking for features and amenities to make their traveling experiences more comfortable and productive.
Avendano, a Pomona resident who works for a construction firm that specializes in aviation, said she primarily flies out of Ontario International Airport, but uses Hollywood Burbank as her backup because of its smaller size and convenience.
“Sometimes I can’t get the flight that I need from Ontario, and usually Burbank has those flights,” she said.
Like many others at the workshop, Avendano said she wants the new terminal to be a modern facility with good restaurants and lounges where people can relax or get some work done while waiting for their flight.
“Even if you have to wait 20 minutes for your flight, you should be able to enjoy your space,” she said.
The next charrette to be held in Burbank is scheduled for May 1, when MIG representatives will continue narrowing suggestions brought up during the first meeting. There will be additional charrettes held in Glendale, Pasadena and Los Angeles in the future.