Hollywood Burbank Airport determines how contractors for replacement terminal will be selected

The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority has selected the method by which the designer and contractor firms will be selected for a new, 14-gate replacement terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport.
Authority members unanimously voted during their meeting on May 20 to use a method that will allow airport staff to work closely with the firms to ensure the new facility is designed closely to the standards laid out in future designs based on findings from ongoing public workshops in local communities, said Anthony DeFrenza, director of engineering and maintenance for the airport.
The design document will also include input from air carriers, the airport authority, a development agreement between the authority and the city of Burbank, as well as findings in environmental documents.
DeFrenza said the approved method will allow the designer and construction firms to review the constructability of the project, as well as check to see if the project aligns with the authority’s anticipated costs and timetable.
When about 60% of the terminal is designed, the design-builder and authority will negotiate a guaranteed maximum price for the project based on the cost estimates the contractor has made throughout the design process.
Once a contract is reached, the design-builder will be responsible to construct the project at the negotiated price. Any cost increases will fall on the contractor, DeFrenza said.
Authority members looked at several possible methods by which a design firm and construction contractors could be selected.
However, DeFrenza said the authority made it a priority to choose construction contractors that will be able to maintain the cost of the project within the established funding parameters, while still working with the designer.
In November, the authority received a report from BuroHappold Engineering that estimated the cost of the 355,000-square-foot terminal will be over $1 billion.