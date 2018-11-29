Suspicious object filled with circuitry closes down Burbank neighborhood for 2 hours

A Burbank neighborhood was cordoned off and a bomb squad called in Thursday morning after police received word of a suspicious container that was left unattended near an apartment building.
The Burbank Police Department responded to the 500 block of East Cedar Avenue around 10:50 a.m. after someone spotted an unattended metal ammunition box. Responding officers reportedly saw something resembling electronics inside the container.
“The components and circuitry inside the box resembles what you would see inside a computer tower,” Sgt. Derek Green, a department spokesman, said. “Exactly what they were and why they were in the box are being investigated.”
He said the suspicious nature of the item led the surrounding neighborhood to be cordoned off and several residents were evacuated as a precaution.
While unattended backpacks are a more common site for these kinds of incidents, Green said it was unusual for a metal box filled with electronics to be left near an apartment building.
“Until we learn more or get more information, it’s going to be hard to determine what this was and why it was there and whether or not there was even a motive,” he said.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson and Explosives Detail were called out to investigate the container.
Authorities eventually determined the box did not contain any explosives, and the neighborhood was reopened just before 1 p.m.