Hollywood Burbank Airport to host public workshop for replacement terminal project

Hollywood Burbank Airport officials are gearing up for the first round of public workshops regarding the airfield’s replacement terminal project.
While the Federal Aviation Administration is reviewing the environmental impact statement for the proposed 14-gate, 355,000-square-foot terminal, airport officials and Pasadena-based consultant MIG Inc. are preparing for the first workshop, known as a charrette, toward the end of the month.
The first of six workshops in Burbank will be held in Hangar 40 at Hollywood Burbank from 6 to 9 p.m. on March 27.
Those attending are encouraged to park at 10832 Sherman Way and arrive at the location by 5:30 p.m., said airport spokeswoman Lucy Burghdorf. A shuttle will be transporting attendees to the hangar.
Patrick Lammerding, the airport’s deputy executive director of planning and development, said charrettes are different from typical public workshops or town-hall meetings.
The goal of these charrettes, he said, is to collect as much input from the public as possible to provide architects and designers with ideas of what amenities the new terminal should have.
“Folks will be doing collaborative work with the facilitator [MIG Inc.] that we hired,” Lammerding said. “There’s going to be a visioning process to kick this process off and then we’ll break down into groups where people will put together vision boards and talk about particular things about the airport that they really want to communicate to us.”
Lammerding said the charrettes are more about features and amenities and not necessarily what the building should look like.
Lammerding said that, per FAA regulations, Hollywood Burbank can design only up to 30% of the terminal before the federal agency is finished reviewing the environmental impact statement, which is easier said than done.
“When you’re designing something, it’s really difficult to say how far along you are,” Lammerding said. “There’s different aspects of design, and we can divide up the schedule of those to estimate where we are.”
Although some members of the public have said during workshops in the past regarding the airport that an open-house or workshop format is not effective in gathering input, Lammerding said the charrette process is much more involved.
He said town hall meetings are a good way for people to express their opinions to the masses. However, charrettes are focused on smaller groups figuring out what their thoughts and opinions are and sharing and combining all of the input from those groups.
“What the facilitator will do with that information, and it’s a lot of information, is that they’ll categorize it and [identify] what aspects are important to the community,” Lammerding said. “That’s something that you don’t get at town-hall meetings.”
Five more charrettes will be held in Burbank throughout the year, as well as one meeting each in the cities of Glendale, Pasadena and Los Angeles.