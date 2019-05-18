Jury convicts man of first-degree murder in 2015 death of his girlfriend

A jury found a 32-year-old Hesperia man guilty this week for the 2015 murder of his girlfriend in a Burbank home.
Timothy Aguilar Andrade now faces 26 years in prison for the stabbing death of 35-year-old Brandi Carrasco, who was found with several cuts to her body and a stab wound to her neck in a home the pair were staying in at the time.
The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Andrade was convicted of first-degree murder with a special allegation that he used a knife in the crime. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6.
On Aug. 23, 2015, sometime before 10 p.m., officers with the Burbank Police Department were called to a home in the 1900 block of Richard Street, where they found Carrasco’s body.
Andrade was identified as a person of interest in the death and was arrested two days later.
During a 2017 preliminary hearing Burbank Police Det. Jamal Childs said Andrade initially denied ever knowing Carrasco. He then recanted and said he knew her but was never in a relationship.
He eventually admitted to dating Carrasco and said the two had been in an argument before the murder.
Childs said Andrade told him he sent Carrasco home by “touching her with God’s healing hands” but never explicitly mentioned stabbing or murdering her.