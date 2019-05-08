Movie car replicas on display at Burbank Walmart

Walmart employee Joshua Arenas said he was excited when he heard the company’s tour featuring four famous vehicles from movies and a television show was coming to the Burbank store.
The vehicles were spotlighted in Walmart’s Super Bowl ad earlier this year and are now part of a 30-day tour across the country at various Walmart stores.
So, when the tour finally made its stop at the Burbank store on Monday, Arenas was speechless when he saw Ecto-1 from “Ghostbusters,” a Ford Explorer from “Jurassic Park,” KITT from “Knight Rider” and a modified DeLorean from “Back to the Future” in the parking lot.
“I’ve always loved and been fascinated by Hollywood cars,” Arenas said. “I always go to the Petersen Automotive Museum, and I was there for the inducting of the original DeLorean from ‘Back to the Future.’ I was there for probably three hours.”
All of the cars featured on the tour are high-quality replicas of their original counterparts, said Cliff Greenough, president of Next! Pictures, the Hollywood-based business hired by Walmart to coordinate the tour.
He added that he does not own the vehicles, but has borrowed them from their owners.
“Walmart’s had a great success with that Super Bowl commercial, and because of that, they decided to promote their pick-up service even more [with the tour],” Greenough said. “Even though they’re replicas, there’s this nostalgic feeling people get whenever they see these cars.”
That sentiment rang true for Arenas, who spent about an hour circling the display area, snapping photos of each vehicle from every angle he could imagine.
Arenas said he looked forward to going back home and showing his mother photos of Ecto-1, adding that his mom loves “Ghostbusters.”
“She can break down every little detail on the car — she loves it that much,” he said.
Although he said he wished there were more vehicles from the commercial on display — mainly Bumblebee from the “Transformers” franchise — Arenas said seeing the four cars that were there made his day.
“If we could have a car meet like this at this parking lot every month, that would be great,” he said.