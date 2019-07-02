Woman, 63, in critical condition after alleged random attack; suspect in custody

A San Bernardino man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Monday after Burbank police say he allegedly punched and kicked a 63-year-old woman in what is believed to be a random attack.
Hector Manuel Ulloa, 51, was arrested by the Burbank Police Department after a call about 1:50 p.m. regarding a possible fight around the 1400 block of North San Fernando Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a woman with head trauma in an alley behind an office building.
The woman was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition, according to authorities.
Police spokesman Sgt. Derek Green said bystanders were able to point officers in the direction of a suspect who had been seen fleeing the area before their arrival. He was eventually located and identified as Ulloa.
Witnesses reported hearing screams for help and saw that Ulloa was reportedly striking the woman repeatedly. He allegedly targeted the woman and was hiding in the alley when she walked by, according to Green.
Green said detectives are still investigating a possible motive for the attack, and there is no known link between the two.
Ulloa was out on parole for assault at the time of the incident and is being held without bail.