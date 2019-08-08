Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Letter to the editor: Burbank cyclist switches gears, abandons fight for bridge access

Mariposa Street Bridge
Signs stating the user rules of the Mariposa Street bridge are posted at the top of the bridge. Cycling advocate Doug Weiskopf notes a sign banning cyclists was posted near the Victory Boulevard overpass where a heavy metal fence and gate were recently installed.
(Raul Roa / Burbank Leader)
Aug. 8, 2019
2:25 PM
Share

Burbank’s neighborhood bullies on horseback have managed to fence off our public section of the Los Angeles River and make it their own taxpayer-funded riding preserve.

It would be very easy to walk around the massive iron gate that’s recently been installed just off the Victory Boulevard overpass, but after seven years of battling there and in court against forces far more powerful than I am, with very little support from other cyclists and bike advocacy groups, I’ve sadly given up on it.

Doug Weiskopf
Burbank

Opinion
More on this Subject
Advertisement