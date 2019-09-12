Letter to the Editor: Grateful to Schiff for co-hosting Alzheimer’s discussion

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and it’s projected that 840,000 people in California alone will have Alzheimer’s by 2025. Fortunately, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) is dedicated to making Alzheimer’s a national priority and ensuring we address this devastating disease.

In fact, Rep. Schiff recently hosted a discussion with me and other constituents of the 28th Congressional District to discuss Alzheimer’s as a public health crisis. In this discussion, Schiff heard from many of us as we talked about how Alzheimer’s has impacted our lives.

Schiff shared his own story about how his mother and mother-in-law have both suffered from the disease, and he laid out how he intends to address this crisis including supporting increased funding to the National Institutes of Health and co-sponsoring the Improving Hope for Alzheimer’s Act and the Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act.

Schiff said regarding Alzheimer’s Disease: “None of us can say for sure that we’ll escape it … we’re all in this together, and we need to figure out how we can solve this together.”

Please join me in thanking Rep. Schiff for his dedication to ending Alzheimer’s and his constant support of the constituents of the 28th District.

Matt Katawicz

West Hollywood