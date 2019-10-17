Letters to the Editor: ‘Seashells at seashore’ missive strikes a chord

I was very surprised and enlightened by letter writer Doug Weiskopf’s mention of a lack of seashells on our shores (“He sees no seashells at the seashore,” Mailbag, Oct. 12).

A few years ago someone else wrote a similar letter. As environmentally aware people, we constantly talk about “future generations.” Well, some of these future generations are here now. And the joy of finding seashells on our beaches, sadly, will not exist for them.

Divers will charge hundreds of dollars for shells in gift shops or they’ll be imported from other countries for high prices. Museums will need to start displaying seashells in their cases for the enjoyment of our younger generations, since they won’t find them at the beaches.

Not long ago I found a tin child’s beach pail in a Santa Cruz thrift shop. On its side is an image of two small children looking at a starfish. That’s a visual testament to bygone days.

I feel sad for all who are affected by devastating environmental changes. Save any seashells you might have for your next of kin, people. Down the road they will be irreplaceable.

Jodi Lawson

Burbank

Since the Trump administration’s executive order 13875 called to cut one-third of all scientific advisory panels, two federal committees — the Marine Protected Areas and Invasive Species — recently got the ax. As a community less than 25 miles from the beach, I was surprised to find the lack of Burbank media coverage or concern.

As a Burroughs High alum, I am now majoring in environmental studies at Skidmore College in upstate New York. When I come home for winter and summer break, the first thing on my agenda is a beach day. Unfortunately, those beach days have gotten more and more depressing.

I have also noticed the decline of marine species (Mailbag letter “He sees no seashells at the seashore”), and argue that climate change is responsible. By cutting environmental committees, the Trump administration is perpetuating the problem.

As climate change rapidly warms our world, raises our sea levels and alters a copious number of communities we should be acknowledging this global crisis and taking it personally.

Because the government is not doing its part to reduce its footprint, I urge the Burbank community to step up its game. Trade in your plastic water bottles and plastic grocery bags for reusable ones, make sustainable choices, be a conscious consumer, and be vocal in your fight against global warming to protect our beaches!

Emma H Jones

Burbank