A Word, Please: Are you getting these common figures of speech wrong?

“A refined palette.” When you’re talking about a sense of taste, you’re referring to a part of the mouth, the palate. Centuries ago, people thought the palate, which is the roof of the mouth, was where the sense of taste comes from. (Apparently, the tongue was discovered at a later date.) A palette is a board smeared with paint that an artist uses or an assortment of colors used together, like the color palette you use to decorate your home. A pallet is a wooden platform used to stack and move items in a warehouse.