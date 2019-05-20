Commentary: Fighting for students, rallying for public schools

If California supported schools at the national average, funding would increase by $1,961 per student. For a classroom of 24 children, that’s an additional $47,000, for a school of 500 students, it’s nearly a million extra dollars annually to support student learning and improve school conditions. In Burbank Unified School District that would raise over $29 million. That would make a world of difference for our schools and help turn the promise of a high-quality education for every student into a reality. It’s high time we restore the luster of a public school system that was once the state’s crown jewel.