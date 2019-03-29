Commentary: We must always remember

Over the last few years, we have become all too familiar with the alarming uptick in hate-based acts that have devastated communities throughout the world, including our own. In the following mornings, days and weeks after another attack, vandalism or other destructive expression of hatred, we are left to find our place in it. We struggle to understand and are often at a loss of what to tell our children. In light of these acts, communities have no choice but to decide how to respond. Fortunately for us, we do not have to look much further for a model example than our own community of Burbank.