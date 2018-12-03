In Theory: Can a show about faith reach today’s audiences?

The Bible teaches us that God exists and that we were all made by him for the purpose of knowing him personally and glorifying him in everything we say or do or even think. We are incomplete without him. Even though we cannot see him, there is abundant evidence of his existence to leave us without excuse if we reject him. He is there, and we need him. Lessons about faith, whether or not the context is a “fantastical premise” will always touch our hearts because they address a fundamental need in every human soul — to know our creator. They may seem old-fashioned, but they will never be obsolete because of the underlying reality of our need for God. The premise of God speaking to a man through Facebook may seem far-fetched, but Scripture tells us that God spoke to Balaam through a donkey, to others through dreams and to yet others audibly out of heaven. And I believe that God himself came up with the most “fantastical premise” of all: even though we had turned our backs on him in self-willed defiance he still loved us to the point of sending his only begotten son Jesus to take humanity upon himself, to live a sinless life and then to offer that life up on the cross to pay for our sins once for all, in full. And now if we will just believe in what Jesus did for us God will reconcile us to himself completely and eternally. I don’t believe any television writer could come up with a story like that. It is fantastical indeed, but eternally true and eternally relevant.