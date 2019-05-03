In Theory: As religion declines in America, is political tribalism filling a vacuum left behind?

If you’ve replaced God with other things someone can take your false gods away, as Laban falsely accused Jacob of stealing his idolatrous statues: “Why did you steal my gods?” (Genesis 31:30). How sad that your gods can be stolen from your possession, voted out of office or legislated out of existence. In the Bible most often replacements for the true God are addressed in the plural. Few people have only one replacement for the true God. Many people vainly run from one substitute to another, one candidate or party to another, one addiction to another. Allegiance to God alone sets us free from these false masters, from being torn one way and then the other. And ultimately false gods must fall before the true God, even as the Philistine statue of Dagon literally fell down before the stolen ark of God they had placed in his temple. Through each of the 10 plagues God declared victory over the false gods of Egypt.