In Theory: Renaming a school to reflect the times

It seems that the popular thing these days is to tear down monuments of yesteryear, no matter how approved they were in their time, and replace them with others of contemporary morality and more currently favored populations. Perhaps it’s the right thing to do, maybe not. I think this school named for the fellow in question has all the right in the world to call themselves by whatever nomenclature suits them, and if somebody else inspires their students today more than the previously honored celebrity, so be it. This does remind me of something that Jesus said though, “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal” (Mat 6:19-20). We have recently witnessed statues, flags and other representations of the past being tossed away, torn down, reinterpreted and historically demonized, and I think it’s all a fine example of what Jesus was talking about. Whether a person gets their name on a highway, has a bust fashioned for the park, or leaves their image woven into the logo of an educational institution, it can rust, be trashed, tossed, maligned, desecrated and erased. Every generation loses track of its past if it doesn’t revisit, and I worry that the Father of His Country [George Washington] and other stalwarts will soon be torn down and replaced with rebels, weirdos and sundry unworthy mentionables. It all goes to show me as a Christian that “This world is not my home” and my goal should not be to get my name in lights or a star on the Walk of Fame, but to honor God and please him only.