In Theory: The IRS gave nonprofit status to a satanic church. Will all hell break loose?

The lies continue: Satanists deny God, but in fact Satan owes his existence to God. God created Satan, afterwards Satan fell and became the twisted, wicked being he is today. It is only by God’s forbearance and according to his sovereign will for the span of history that Satan is allowed to do anything at all. And Revelation 20:10 describes Satan’s ultimate fate of damnation and incarceration at the direct judgment of God: “the devil who deceived them was thrown into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are also; and they will be tormented day and night forever and ever.” The Satanic Temple’s stated mission is rife with lies. Satan encourages strife, hatred, exploitation and the elevation of self above others. Satan himself is the ultimate tyrannical ruler. Satan’s ways defy the simplest common sense. Satan thrives on injustice and evading rules and whatever is correct or proper. Satan promotes ever increasing corruption that makes the human conscience callous and unresponsive. His pursuits are shameful and worthy of condemnation, and the only will that matters to him is his own — and everyone else’s subjection to it.