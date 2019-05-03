Letters to the Editor: Amelia Earhart worthy of consideration when renaming school

Letter writer Michael Frediani is so right about renaming David Starr Jordan Middle School after Amelia Earhart since she is well known for her contribution to the advancement of aviation.
I always knew who John Muir and Luther Burbank were, but I never knew who David Starr Jordan was.
Amelia Earhart would be a very fitting name because she was a famous person who lived locally (Toluca Lake) and who gave everybody a positive outlook for the future.
Grace Hampton
Burbank
--
In a Burbank Leader story from November 2016, then-Mayor Jess Talamantes, who still serves on the City Council, suggested forming a blue ribbon committee to figure out ways to address the issue of affordable housing. City Manager Ron Davis suggested holding study sessions on the matter before moving forward with any decisions.
From the time this problem was presented to the City Council in 2016, rents have continued to spiral upward and nothing has been done to remedy the situation. What happened to Talamantes’ blue ribbon committee? What happened to Davis’s study sessions? When the city is faced with a crisis that moves people from their dwellings onto the streets, it should not have to take 2½ years to find a solution.
Molly Shore
Burbank
---
I was so saddened to hear the unexpected news that my friend and fellow bicycle activist, Patrick Dickson, died peacefully on April 24 while tending his garden.
Patrick will be remembered by many from his Saturdays at the Burbank Farmers Market in his Walk Bike Burbank booth helping people fix their bicycles and talking about proposed area bike paths and programs. My heartfelt sympathies go out to his wonderful wife, Mary, who worked with him on many worthwhile local projects.
I think it would be quite appropriate for one of the new bike paths that are now in the works in Burbank to be named in Patrick’s memory, as he and Mary did more than anyone to make them become a reality.
RIP, Patrick, your involvement in many good causes will be missed.
Doug Weiskopf
Burbank