Letters to the Editor: If Hollywood Burbank Airport is No. 1, why can’t we keep it as is?

Our charming regional airport is appealing to travelers. Why can’t we keep it that way? We need flight caps now, before the new terminal is built. Maybe we don’t need it to be a carbon copy of every other airport terminal. We are promised no new gates, but what about the terminals for freight planes and private charter aircraft? How many more of those are in the proposed new plan? We need the FAA to reconsider all of the flight paths and mitigate the lower, louder departures affecting thousands of us.