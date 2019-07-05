BURBANK LEADER

Letter to the Editor: Another vote for Earhart in renaming school

Jul 05, 2019 | 1:55 PM
A former teacher at Jordan writes this week to propose the school be renamed in honor of aviatrix Amelia Earhart. (Tim Berger / Burbank Leader)

I taught at Jordan Junior High for 25 years before transferring to Burroughs when the BUSD reconfigured and Jordan became a middle school. I have watched the issue of David Starr Jordan’s beliefs, not uncommon when the school was opened some 70 years ago, lately being called into question. As a result, our board of education recently voted unanimously to change the name of the school.

I suggest Amelia Earhart Middle School. Miss Earhart’s home in Toluca Lake during the latter stage of her life qualifies her as a local resident worthy of being honored. America’s foremost aviatrix, she would be the first female to be recognized with the naming of a Burbank school, thereby moving our community forward in current efforts to equalize the genders in society while also acknowledging Burbank’s important role in aviation history.

Steve Campbell

Burbank

