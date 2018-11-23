Mailbag: Ramp’s pending closure stirs sentiments

Back in April 1993 I bought Gary Bric’s Ramp and after 25½ years I have sold it and will be retiring. It was a difficult decision. I have tears of joy, sorrow and pride as I head into retirement.
It was a great run. Before Lockheed moved out of Burbank, the Ramp was probably the No. 1 number lunch spot for its workers. There are so many memories I can’t begin to even tell you. I don’t know if it will remain a restaurant or not, as that decision will be up to the investor who purchased it and the property.
My last day of operation will be Friday, Nov. 30. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you as a restaurateur and councilman and mayor.
Gary Bric
Burbank
--
As frequently happens in life, it takes losing something to understand its true significance. The imminent closing of Gary Bric’s Ramp is such an event.
I love to try new restaurants in Burbank and after reading a review of the Ramp, I convinced my brother to try their much ballyhooed cheeseburger lunch. We weren’t disappointed. Our meal was delicious and perfectly presented. We were also fortunate to have Bric seated next to us and engaged him in a lively discussion about his time on the City Council and the special qualities of living in Burbank.
Many times over the years, my brother and I called each other and said, “Let’s meet for lunch at the Ramp.”
This small but fine restaurant on the fringe of our city has served countless customers in need of refreshment, convivial conversation and a good meal. The possibility that Bric might be in attendance and regale his welcoming customers with a tale or two about his experiences as a councilman, or his observations about the future of Burbank, was a priceless bonus.
Bric has served our city well, both as a councilman and a restaurateur. He deserves to bask in a well-earned retirement, secure in the knowledge he added to the lasting ambience of our city.
It was an honor to dine at your establishment and to learn from you, sir. We ate it up.
Pamela Lang
Burbank
--
The holidays give us an opportunity to be thankful for what we have. I am truly grateful for all my blessings. Let us remember those who are less fortunate and reach out to help someone in need.
I am honored to continue to serve you and I am thankful for the many residents and businesses who truly care about our community. I am also thankful for all our dedicated city employees and our police and fire departments for your hard work. Because of you, Burbank is a great city!
My wife, Laura and I want to take this opportunity to wish you and your families peace and joy this holiday season.
Bob Frutos
Member
Burbank City Council