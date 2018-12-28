Mailbag: Reader has beef with addition of another burger joint

Really? Another hamburger place in downtown Burbank? (“Shake Shack aims to ‘raise the bar’,” Dec. 22.) Does Burbank Village really need another burger joint? There’s already Fuddruckers on San Fernando Boulevard across the street from the newly opened Shake Shack, Five Guys ensconced in the Burbank Town Center mall and Steak ’n Shake in the AMC walkway. And just a few blocks north there’s a fifth hamburger place, the In-N-Out on First Street. Can’t this city do any better in its food offerings?