Mailbag: Rallies, vaccines and rent control on readers’ minds this week

Still activists of the anti-vaccination movement decide not to vaccinate their children. Consequently, this places the health of their children at risk, especially in adult years when they travel and change locations. This vaccine decision affects not only mothers and their children but also the community. Such is the case with the most recent outbreak of measles in the states of California, Oregon and New York. The CDC reports 127 cases of measles accounted for this year as of Feb.14, 2019. In 2018, the United States experienced 17 outbreaks. These outbreaks were associated with travelers who brought measles back from other countries where a large outbreak was occurring. It is the greatest number of imported cases since measles was eliminated from the U.S. in 2000.