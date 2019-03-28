Mailbag: Opinions offered this week on prescription prices and on Rep. Schiff

The people of Burbank should be so proud of their representative in Congress, Adam Schiff. While President Trump has been engaged in putting Americans back to work and creating jobs — leading to a 3.8% unemployment rate — and negotiating better trade deals for Americans, Schiff has been pushing a lie and conspiracy theories on national TV regularly for the last 18 months. Yes, the rest of the country has been seeing your representative on CNN and other news outlets pushing what may be the biggest lie in politics for some time — that the Trump administration colluded with Russia. Schiff told George Stephanopoulos of ABC News in February that there was “ample evidence of collusion of the campaign and it’s very much in the public record.” I lived in Burbank for many years and my wife was born and raised there. I am so embarrassed that instead of helping to improve the lives of all, Schiff has made it his mission take down the president.