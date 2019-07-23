Burbank Little League Senior All-Stars advance to World Series

A celebration quickly ensued in the infield after the Burbank Little League Senior All-Star softball team punched its ticket to the World Series.

Behind a deep lineup and some solid pitching, Burbank rolled to an 8-1 win against Hawaii on Tuesday in the West Region championship contest in Missoula, Mont.

For the first time since 2010, a Media City team will be a part of the World Series. The Major softball squad competed in the World Series that season.

Burbank, which earlier won the Section 2 and state championships, will travel to Lower Sussex, Dela., to compete in the 10-team tournament, which will run July 29-Aug. 4.

“It really couldn’t have happened at a better time because we were so close the last couple of years,” Burbank Manager Rocco Buffolino said. “They’ve gone out there and put in the work and everything is paying off.

“It’s a very deep team that we have and it’s not the same kid every day. You find somebody new going out there and contributing in a big way. It just doesn’t stop.”

Burbank, which lost, 13-0, to Hawaii on Saturday in a pool-play game, scored a run in the bottom of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Melissa Orozco.

Burbank scored four runs in the fifth to make it 5-0 courtesy of a bases-loaded double by Clarisa Robles.

“We had a chance right there to break it open and put us in a better spot,” Robles said. “I got a good pitch to hit.”

“We’re going to the World Series and it’s mind blowing. I’m speechless.”

Hawaii scored a run in the sixth to pull to within 5-1 before Burbank responded in its half of the inning with three runs to complete the scoring.

Gigi Garcia drove in two runs and Ann Buffolino added one in the sixth.

Ann Buffolino went the distance in the circle, limiting Hawaii to two hits. The right-hander struck out seven.

Garcia also drove in three runs for Burbank.

“It’s an honor to now be going to the World Series,” Rocco Buffolino said. “It’s great for the city and we’ll go there and give it our best shot.”

Burbank advanced to the championship game earlier Tuesday with a 12-0 win against Arizona. Hawaii registered an 11-1 victory versus Garden City.

In Burbank’s win against Arizona, it scored 10 runs in the second inning to build an 11-0 lead.

Orozco had three runs batted in for Burbank, which received two apiece from Victoria Sanchez and Calista Lee. Burbank finished with 13 hits, including three from Lily Stell.

The Media City squad began the tournament Friday with a pair of pool-play victories. Burbank started with a 22-0 win against Washington before earning an 11-1 victory versus Arizona.

On Saturday, Burbank registered an 11-0 victory versus host Garden City before suffering a 13-0 defeat against Hawaii.

Burbank cruised to a 19-3 win against Montana on Sunday before earning a 16-0 victory versus Nevada.

“It was fun to play against some of those other teams and see what they had to offer,” Rocco Buffolino said.

Burbank also consists of Jordyn Rivero, Joselyn Reccelle, Kaelyn Freed, Savannah Benson and Briyana Ampie.

The World Series will feature six teams from the United States and four international squads.