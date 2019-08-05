Burbank Senior Little League All-Stars conclude World Series

Over the past six weeks, the Burbank Little League Senior All-Star softball team got plenty accomplished.

Burbank won District 16, state and West Region championships, propelling it to the World Series in Lower Sussex, Dela. It marked the first time an area softball squad appeared in the World Series since 2010.

Unfortunately for the Media City squad, it couldn’t sustain its momentum in the 10-team World Series and ended the tournament with a 9-8 loss in eight innings to East Region representative Pennsylvania on Saturday in a consolation contest.

Burbank, coached by Rocco Buffolino, finished 1-5 in the tournament. It went 1-3 in pool-play contests, beating Europe-Africa (Netherlands) and losing to Michigan, Canada and South Carolina. Burbank suffered a 6-2 loss to Asia-Pacific in a winner’s-bracket game Friday before falling to Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, Burbank jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and held a 5-2 advantage through two innings. Pennsylvania scored two runs in the fourth to take a 6-5 lead before Burbank tallied two runs in its half of the fourth to grab a 7-6 lead.

The Media City squad made it 8-6 with a run in the sixth. Pennsylvania scored twice in the seventh to knot it at 8 before scoring a run in the eighth to clinch the win.

Burbank pitcher Savannah Benson struck out eight. Gigi Garcia drove in three runs for Burbank, which received three hits from Ann Buffolino.

Burbank was the 10th area softball team to appear in the World Series since 1980.

The team consisted of Clarisa Robles, Jordyn Rivero, Victoria Sanchez, Calista Lee, Joselyn Reccelle, Kaelyn Freed, Melissa Orozco, Lily Stell, Briyana Ampie, Benson, Buffolino and Garcia.

Texas defeated Delaware, 7-5, to win the championship on Sunday. The game was broadcast on ESPN2.